Turkish contractors realize $560M in global projects in 2025

Turkish contractors have completed $560 million worth of international projects in 2025, marking the highest average project value at $40 million. Since 1972, Turkey's contractors have undertaken 12,505 projects worth $535.3 billion across 137 countries, with Russia, Turkmenistan, and Iraq leading in project volume. Highways, tunnels, and bridges make up the largest share of projects.

Published April 09,2025
Turkish contractors have completed international projects worth $560 million so far in 2025, the Trade Ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 14 projects have been delivered across various countries this year, with an average value of $40 million per project -- the highest recorded at this point in the year.

The average value of a Turkish contracting project fluctuated in recent years, from $69.5 million in 2021 to $39.3 million in 2022, $64.6 million in 2023, and $85.1 million in 2024.

The number and value of projects have shifted annually. The sector completed 386 projects worth $17.2 billion in 2020, 457 projects worth $31.7 billion in 2021, 512 projects worth $20.1 billion in 2022, 441 projects worth $28.5 billion in 2023, and 343 projects worth $29.2 billion in 2024.

Since 1972, Turkish contractors have carried out 12,505 projects worth $535.3 billion in 137 countries. Most were in the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and Africa.

Projects in the Commonwealth accounted for $233.7 billion, or 43.7% of the total. The Middle East followed with $136.1 billion (25.4%), while Africa saw $96.9 billion in projects (18.1%).

Elsewhere, Turkish projects reached $49.7 billion in Europe, $14.3 billion in Asia-Pacific, and $4.6 billion in the US.


- RUSSIA LEADS IN PROJECT VOLUME

Russia has received the highest value of Turkish international contracting projects to date, totaling $103 billion. It was followed by Turkmenistan with $54 billion, Iraq with $35.3 billion, Saudi Arabia $33.7 billion, Libya $31.4 billion, Kazakhstan $29.6 billion, Algeria $22.7 billion, Azerbaijan $20.6 billion, Qatar $20.3 billion, and the United Arab Emirates with $17.7 billion.

Highways, tunnels, and bridges represented the largest share of project types at 13.9%, followed by housing at 13.4%, power plants at 8.4%, railways at 7%, and trade centers at 6.8% to date.