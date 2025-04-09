Turkish contractors realize $560M in global projects in 2025

Turkish contractors have completed international projects worth $560 million so far in 2025, the Trade Ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 14 projects have been delivered across various countries this year, with an average value of $40 million per project -- the highest recorded at this point in the year.

The average value of a Turkish contracting project fluctuated in recent years, from $69.5 million in 2021 to $39.3 million in 2022, $64.6 million in 2023, and $85.1 million in 2024.

The number and value of projects have shifted annually. The sector completed 386 projects worth $17.2 billion in 2020, 457 projects worth $31.7 billion in 2021, 512 projects worth $20.1 billion in 2022, 441 projects worth $28.5 billion in 2023, and 343 projects worth $29.2 billion in 2024.

Since 1972, Turkish contractors have carried out 12,505 projects worth $535.3 billion in 137 countries. Most were in the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and Africa.

Projects in the Commonwealth accounted for $233.7 billion, or 43.7% of the total. The Middle East followed with $136.1 billion (25.4%), while Africa saw $96.9 billion in projects (18.1%).

Elsewhere, Turkish projects reached $49.7 billion in Europe, $14.3 billion in Asia-Pacific, and $4.6 billion in the US.





- RUSSIA LEADS IN PROJECT VOLUME

Russia has received the highest value of Turkish international contracting projects to date, totaling $103 billion. It was followed by Turkmenistan with $54 billion, Iraq with $35.3 billion, Saudi Arabia $33.7 billion, Libya $31.4 billion, Kazakhstan $29.6 billion, Algeria $22.7 billion, Azerbaijan $20.6 billion, Qatar $20.3 billion, and the United Arab Emirates with $17.7 billion.

Highways, tunnels, and bridges represented the largest share of project types at 13.9%, followed by housing at 13.4%, power plants at 8.4%, railways at 7%, and trade centers at 6.8% to date.





