Togg Offers Free Charging for T10X Users this Eid ul-Fitr

Trugo charging services, launched under the name of Trumore Smart Device during Eid ul-Fitr, will be free of charge until April 1, 23:59.

In a statement shared on social media, Togg CEO Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş quoted a post from the Trumore app used by Togg owners.

According to this, the charging services will be free from March 29, 00:00, to April 1, 23:59.

Karakaş added, " Eid ul-Fitr energy is on us, especially for Togg T10X users."

In this context, T10X owners will be able to perform free charging operations on the eve and during the Ramadan Holiday.