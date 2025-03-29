Rama: "Europe needs Türkiye and Middle Eastern allies more than ever"

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said, "Today, Europe needs Türkiye and other Middle Eastern allies more than Türkiye and those allies need Europe."

At the iftar organized by Prime Minister Rama at the Congress Palace in the capital, Tirana, high-ranking officials, ambassadors, and famous figures were in attendance.

In his speech, Rama said that traditional iftars have always brought him joy.

He emphasized that Ramadan strengthens faith in humanity's goodness, the victory of kindness, and the positive flow of life, thanking the guests for their participation.

Rama stated that Europe needs many Muslim citizens and partners.

Highlighting that Europe requires the five fundamental pillars of wisdom to recover internationally, enhance its geopolitical security, and strengthen its faded strategic profile, Rama said, "Today, Europe needs Türkiye and other Middle Eastern allies more than Türkiye and those allies need Europe."