Eid ul-Fitr 2025 dates announced: March 30 to April 1

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan, and it is named after this occasion. The word Ramadan comes from the Arabic root "ramaḍ" (meaning "dry heat"). This is likely because when the fasting practice of Ramadan was first implemented, it coincided with the summer months.

Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Sugar Feast or Iftar Festival, is a religious holiday celebrated for three days following the month of fasting, Ramadan, in the Islamic world. It is observed during the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day before Eid is known as Arafah, which marks the last day of Ramadan.

Eid ul-Fitr will begin on Sunday, March 30, and will last for three days in total. Arafah will fall on Saturday, March 29.

Eid ul-Fitr Day 1: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Eid ul-Fitr Day 2: Monday, March 31

Eid ul-Fitr Day 3: Tuesday, April 1 (last day)

Since the Islamic calendar is a lunar-based calendar, it is 11-12 days shorter than the solar-based Gregorian calendar. As a result, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated 11-12 days earlier each year compared to the previous year. Approximately every 33 years, Eid ul-Fitr will fall on the same dates.