Türkiye to mark International Zero Waste Day with global events

Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement, launched under the auspices of Emine Erdoğan and unanimously adopted by the UN with the co-sponsorship of 105 countries, will be celebrated on March 30 as "International Zero Waste Day" with events across all 81 provinces and overseas missions.

The Zero Waste Movement began on September 27, 2017, under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On December 14, 2022, the UN General Assembly, with Türkiye as the main sponsor and 105 countries as co-sponsors, adopted a resolution declaring March 30 as "International Zero Waste Day."

For the 7th year of the project, coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, the slogan "7 Continents in 7 Years" was introduced.

THEME: "TOWARDS ZERO WASTE IN FASHION AND TEXTILES"

On International Zero Waste Day, awareness will be raised under the slogan "We Have Enough."

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change sent an official notice to its provincial offices and overseas missions regarding the event schedule.

This year, activities will be organized under the theme "Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles" in celebration of March 30, which is recognized by the UN and observed worldwide.

From March 27-29, 2025, various programs will be held to raise awareness about Zero Waste, particularly among children and young people.

PROGRAMS COORDINATED BY THE MINISTRY

The events aim to increase the practicality of the Zero Waste concept, raise awareness, and promote best practices.

Coordinated by provincial environmental directorates, activities will involve the active participation of the public, government agencies, local administrations, ministerial branches, educational institutions, and NGOs. Exhibition spaces showcasing recycled or upcycled clothing will be set up, and fashion shows will be organized.

A campaign titled "Bring Unused Clothes from Your Closet and Repurpose Them" will encourage the use of second-hand clothing.

Awareness programs targeting young people, especially university students, will be conducted, and Zero Waste-themed competitions will be held to support innovative ideas.

If weather conditions permit, educational workshops will be held in national gardens, parks, city squares, and shopping malls to enhance public engagement. Events will also be shared across various digital platforms and social media to reach a broader audience.

International Zero Waste Day will be celebrated at overseas missions with various events. A unified poster design featuring the slogan "We Have Enough" will be used. Environmental-themed songs will be played at event venues to create an enjoyable atmosphere for participants.