Turkish defense journalist, Pakistani military attaché discuss initiatives to promote international military sports

Turkish journalist Ipek Ipek met Pakistani military attaché Brig. Gen. Imran Noor to discuss promoting international military sports and defense diplomacy. They explored collaboration to strengthen ties and foster peace through sports. Noor extended best wishes to participants in the 5th Military World Winter Games in Switzerland.

Anadolu Agency
Published March 27,2025
Turkish journalist Ipek Ipek, owner of the A5 Defense Industry Magazine, met with Pakistan Armed Forces Attache Brigadier General Imran Noor to discuss initiatives aimed at promoting international military sports and enhancing defense diplomacy, the magazine said Wednesday in a statement.

The meeting focused on encouraging multinational military sports activities, strengthening ties among defense attaches, and fostering dialogue to support peace and cooperation through sports.

Ipek and Noor also explored potential events and collaborative opportunities that could harness sports' unifying power to build sustainable relationships among military personnel grounded in friendship, mutual respect and peace.

Noor extended his best wishes to all armed forces members participating in the 5th Military World Winter Games organized by the International Military Sports Council (CISM) and being hosted by Switzerland from March 23-30. He expressed hope that the event, held under the theme "Military Champions for Peace," would be conducted in a peaceful and successful manner.

Ipek expressed hope that sports can serve as a bridge in international military cooperation and highlighted the importance of dialogue and platforms that contribute to lasting peace and mutual trust.