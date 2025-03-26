Turkish melon registered as geographically indicated product by EU

The EU announced on Monday the registration of Türkiye's prized Kırkağaç melon, confirming its inclusion in the EU's list of protected agricultural products under the Protected Designation of Origin category.

The product's name is now protected across the EU, recognizing its strong ties to the Aegean region of Kırkağaç and its unique cultivation methods.

Kırkağaç District Governor Zafer Oktay said the application process began in 2021 following national registration in 2008 by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office.

"This is a major milestone for our district," he noted, stressing that the EU designation would promote the fruit internationally.

Known for its thick greenish-yellow skin, juicy flesh, and distinctive linden flower aroma, the melon comes in two varieties: Kırkağaç-589 and Kırkağaç-637, also called Altınbaş.

The fruits are prized for their high sugar content, resistance to cracking, and long shelf life of up to six months.

The melons are cultivated exclusively in the Kırkağaç Plain, located in the Bakırçay Basin.

Thanks to the region's clayey-calcareous soil, dry summers, and high number of sunny days, melons develop a robust structure and intense sweetness.

Kırkağaç Mayor Üstün Dönmez said the registration would boost demand for the melon. "We're working on research and development to develop new products like beverages from melon seeds and jams from melon rinds," he said.

According to the EU listing, the entire production process, from seed selection to harvesting, must occur within the district.

The melons are traditionally transported with care using special techniques, including quilt wrapping, to prevent damage.

"The EU logo and the phrase 'Kırkağaç Kavunu (melon)' must appear on packaging or be visible at the point of sale," the listing stated.

The Kırkağaç Melon Festival, held annually since the 1970s, continues to celebrate the region's agricultural heritage, drawing attention to the local economy and producers.