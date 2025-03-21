Türkiye ‘neutralized' 21 terrorists last week

Türkiye has "neutralized" 21 terrorists over the past week in northern Iraq and northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, since Jan. 1, a total of 523 terrorists have been "neutralized," including three PKK terrorists who surrendered last week.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"The only escape for terrorists is to surrender to Turkish justice," ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD, which also uses the name SDF, is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, while the YPG/PYD has tried to establish a terrorist corridor in northern Syria along Türkiye's borders.





- ILLEGAL CROSSINGS INTO TURKIYE

Akturk stated that in the past week, 70 individuals, including three members of a terrorist organization, were apprehended while attempting to cross Türkiye's borders illegally, while 977 others were prevented from crossing.

Since Jan. 1, a total of 1,086 individuals have been detained for illegal border crossings, and 15,025 have been stopped before reaching the border.





- SYRIA

On the current situation in Syria, the Turkish ministry sources noted that discussions continue on cooperation in military, economic, political, humanitarian, and industrial areas aimed at enhancing Syria's defense capacity.

They indicated that military advisers and liaison officers may be assigned to the Ministries of Defense of both countries to assess and address Syria's urgent needs.

The sources recalled that last week, Türkiye's defense, foreign ministers, and intelligence chief visited Syria to discuss how Türkiye could offer support to establish stability and security across the country. The meeting also focused on recent developments in regional security.

Additionally, Türkiye conveyed its expectations and concerns regarding the next steps on the ground following the agreement between the new Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).





- EUROPEAN SECURITY

"As a NATO and OSCE member and an EU candidate, Türkiye plays a significant role in European security, due to its strategic location, growing defense industry, and involvement in regional crisis resolution," Turkish ministry sources said.

They explained Türkiye's position in Europe's security framework, noting that the country will continue to contribute to European security in a way that aligns with its own national priorities.





- MILITARY AIRCRAFT PROCUREMENT

Turkish Defense Ministry sources addressed questions regarding the procurement of the F-35, CAATSA sanctions, F-16, and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, providing further details.

Türkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation was suspended because of a dispute over Ankara buying Russian S-500 air defense systems after its efforts to buy US Patriot missiles were rebuffed.

On the sanctions imposed on Türkiye under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the sources said: "Türkiye has consistently opposed the imposition of sanctions between allies. The country would consider rejoining the F-35 program if the sanctions are lifted."

According to the sources, the process for procuring the F-16 Block 70 aircraft is ongoing, with Türkiye working in coordination with US partners.

Regarding the Eurofighter Typhoon, the country is currently evaluating a price offer from BAE Systems, while maintaining coordination with the UK Ministry of Defense and BAE Systems representatives.

Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes are a joint production of the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain.





