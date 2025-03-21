Türkiye hosts 4.34M foreign tourists in January-February

Türkiye hosted 4.34 million foreign tourists in the first two months of 2025, according to official figures released on Friday.

The number of foreign arrivals in January-February remained unchanged compared to the same period last year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry's data showed.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, welcomed 57.8% of all foreign visitors, or nearly 1.25 million, in the two-month period.

It was followed by Edirne in northwestern Türkiye, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece, and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

As for the nationalities of foreign tourists, Iran took the first place with 10.7%, over the same period, followed by Russia and Bulgaria.

In February alone, 2.17 million foreigners visited Türkiye, down 5.34% on a yearly basis.





