President Erdoğan: We have accelerated our diplomatic efforts to restore Gaza ceasefire, end oppression

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday spoke at the March 21st Nowruz Day Commemoration Program.

President Erdoğan said, "If we were to conduct a public opinion poll here and ask if you are willing to declare March 21st as the holiday of spring and brotherhood, I am ready to present the proposal to Parliament."

Regarding Gaza, Erdoğan stated, "To support our brothers and sisters before Ramadan Feast, we have increased our humanitarian aid. We have accelerated our diplomatic efforts to restore the ceasefire, end the oppression, and stop the genocide network."

He also emphasized, "We will never allow this massacre gang, which becomes more arrogant and reckless by the day, to turn our region into a sea of blood. Those who draw new maps for themselves will never achieve their dirty and sinister goals, with God's will."

Erdoğan further remarked, "Nowruz is not the holiday of a particular ethnic group, but the holiday of all our people, from Alevis to Sunnis, from Turks to Kurds, and of all our geography. In the summit we will hold in Hungary in May, we will propose celebrating Nowruz as a common commemoration and celebration day for the Turkic world. March 21st Nowruz will become a common commemoration and celebration day for the Turkic world, thus serving our unity, solidarity, and cooperation."



















