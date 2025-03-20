Türkiye successfully tests "capsule ATMACA" submarine-launched missile

One of the most anticipated versions of the ATMACA anti-ship missile was the model that could be launched from submarines. The "Capsule ATMACA" fired from the TCG Preveze submarine in recent days is significant in showing the progress Türkiye has made in this area.

As is known, the "Capsule ATMACA" name refers to the version that can be launched from submarines. The ability to launch guided missiles underwater is possessed by only a few countries in the world. With this launch, Türkiye is not only advancing to the top league but also gaining a surprise power filled with unknowns for the surrounding countries.

Instead of the American Harpoon, the domestic ATMACA Defense and Maritime Expert Kozan Selçuk Erkan, one of the names closely following developments in the Blue Homeland, said when watching the video of the recent test, "I felt the happiness of seeing years of R&D efforts turn into a product."

Erkan points out that the first test launch of the Capsule ATMACA was conducted at TÜBİTAK SAGE's Submarine Test Infrastructure system. Afterward, operational test launches were carried out and successfully completed.

He highlights that this process, which we have summarized in a few sentences, was an extremely challenging period for Türkiye, and adds, "Now we have opened a new chapter. We have a domestic product that we can launch from underwater. As it is known, our Navy used American Harpoons for this purpose. Now, we have ATMACA, which we can produce as much as we want and further develop according to our needs. This is very valuable."

A huge power for Ankara When examining the naval forces of the countries surrounding Türkiye, it is noticeable that similar systems are used in the region stretching from Russia to the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Naturally, these similar systems also make it easier to read the opponent's moves. In other words, many of the technical details of the missiles that surrounding countries could launch from submarines are already known, and countermeasures are developed accordingly.

However, with Capsule ATMACA, Türkiye is following a different path. First of all, it's a completely new product. And since it was developed entirely with domestic capabilities, it is not easy for outsiders to know the technical details. As a result, it is commented that Ankara has gained a significant "surprise" element.

"ATMACA should not just be seen as a missile" Kozan Selçuk Erkan emphasizes that a strategic power like ATMACA can be used effectively for different targets. He highlights that submarines are already strategic players in their own world, and when equipped with such capabilities, they can create an even greater impact.

Erkan further opens a new perspective on the issue, explaining that there is also an export dimension, and concludes his words as follows:

"Capsule ATMACA should not just be seen as a weapon... Türkiye is getting involved in many submarine modernization projects around the world. It is also offering different solutions that these countries can use with their upgraded submarines.

We have already made a concrete contribution to these large-scale solutions by modernizing French submarines in Pakistan. Perhaps in the future, we may export the Capsule ATMACA version for such overseas tenders. The market is large, and our chances will increase.

Of course, after ATMACA, everyone is wondering if there will be a new missile with longer ranges. In the end, I firmly believe that Türkiye, especially with the MILDEN submarine, will be able to launch any type of missile with much longer ranges."