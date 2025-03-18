Turkish defense industry agency head visits Senegal to discuss cooperation opportunities

The head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat on Tuesday paid an official visit to Senegal to discuss defense industry opportunities between Türkiye and the West African nation.

Haluk Görgün's visit aimed to discuss cooperation opportunities in the defense industry between Türkiye and Senegal to further strengthen strategic relations between the two countries, according to a statement from the secretariat.

During the visit, Görgün met with President M. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Prime Minister M. Ousmane Sonko, and officials from the Senegalese Defense Ministry.

"During the talks, new cooperation models and joint projects in the defense industry will be discussed. The activities carried out by the Turkish defense industry continue to contribute to Türkiye's global expansion in the defense industry and strong partnerships with friendly countries," the statement said.