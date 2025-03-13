TÜRKIYES ELDERLY POPULATION SOARS 20.7% IN 5 YEARS

Türkiye's elderly population soared by 20.7% during the last five years to 9.1 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute released on Thursday.

While the proportion of the elderly population in the total population was 9.1% in 2019, it increased to 10.6% in 2024, TurkStat data showed.

TurkStat expected that the proportion of the elderly population will be 13.5% in 2030, 17.9% in 2040, 27% in 2060, 33.4% in 2080, and 33.6% in 2100.

While 63.4% of Türkiye's elderly population was in the age group of 65-74, 28.8% was aged 75-84, with 7.8% aged 85 and over.

Last year, the number of centenarians in Türkiye was 7,632, constituting 0.1% of the elderly population, it added.

Some 44.6% of the elderly population was males and 55.4% was females in 2024, it also said.





