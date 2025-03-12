Türkiye increases vehicle loan limits for consumers

 Contact Us
The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has raised the loan limit for vehicle financing, allowing consumers to borrow up to 1.75 million liras for vehicles worth 2.5 million liras, with a 48-month repayment period. The update applies to electric vehicles produced in Türkiye.

Published March 12,2025
The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has updated the credit limits for vehicle loans. Under the new regulation, consumers can now obtain a loan of up to 1.75 million liras for a vehicle with a final invoice value of 2.5 million liras, with a repayment period of 48 months. This regulation applies to electric vehicles produced in Turkey.

Previously, vehicles with a final invoice value of up to 1.6 million liras were eligible for 70% of the loan amount for a 48-month term. The new regulation raises this threshold to 2.5 million liras.