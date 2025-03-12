Türkiye increases vehicle loan limits for consumers

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has updated the credit limits for vehicle loans. Under the new regulation, consumers can now obtain a loan of up to 1.75 million liras for a vehicle with a final invoice value of 2.5 million liras, with a repayment period of 48 months. This regulation applies to electric vehicles produced in Turkey.

Previously, vehicles with a final invoice value of up to 1.6 million liras were eligible for 70% of the loan amount for a 48-month term. The new regulation raises this threshold to 2.5 million liras.