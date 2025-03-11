Türkiye denies allegation its soldiers targeted Alawite family in Syria

Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Tuesday strongly denied allegations that Turkish soldiers targeted an Alawite family in Syria, calling the claim false.

In a statement shared on X, the directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation said reports circulating in some media outlets do not reflect the truth.

"It has been determined that the images in question were not recorded in Syria but in the town of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon," it said, adding the images actually show Israeli soldiers opening fire on a family while inspecting their home.