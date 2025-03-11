 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish-Greek panel in Athens urges more global cooperation

Turkish-Greek panel in Athens urges more global cooperation

An international panel in Athens gathered Turkish and Greek experts to discuss global challenges, emphasizing the need for international cooperation, justice, and media ethics. Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Ambassador Cagatay Erciyes highlighted the urgency of enhanced global solidarity in tackling pandemics, climate change, and economic inequality.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 11,2025
Subscribe
TURKISH-GREEK PANEL IN ATHENS URGES MORE GLOBAL COOPERATION

An international panel in Athens on Monday brought together Turkish and Greek experts, policymakers, and journalists to discuss the global order in a rapidly changing world.

Titled A Fairer World Is Possible, the panel was opened by Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, who set the stage for discussions on human rights, justice and media ethics.

Türkiye's ambassador to Greece, Cagatay Erciyes, also took part in the panel.

In the face of pandemics, climate change, armed conflicts, and economic inequality, Erciyes argued that nations must work together.

"The need for enhanced international cooperation, mutual respect and genuine solidarity has never been more pressing," he said.

"Türkiye remains a staunch advocate for making the UN more effective and aligned with 21st-century realities."