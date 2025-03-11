Turkish-Greek panel in Athens urges more global cooperation

An international panel in Athens on Monday brought together Turkish and Greek experts, policymakers, and journalists to discuss the global order in a rapidly changing world.

Titled A Fairer World Is Possible , the panel was opened by Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, who set the stage for discussions on human rights, justice and media ethics.

Türkiye's ambassador to Greece, Cagatay Erciyes, also took part in the panel.

In the face of pandemics, climate change, armed conflicts, and economic inequality, Erciyes argued that nations must work together.

"The need for enhanced international cooperation, mutual respect and genuine solidarity has never been more pressing," he said.

"Türkiye remains a staunch advocate for making the UN more effective and aligned with 21st-century realities."





