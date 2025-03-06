Türkiye, Zambia explore deeper agricultural cooperation

Türkiye and Zambia on Wednesday discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, with a focus on mechanization and technology transfer.

Türkiye's ambassador to Zambia, Huseyin Barbaros Dicle, met with Zambian Minister of Agriculture Reuben Phiri to explore opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

"We caught up with Zambia's Minister of Agriculture Reuben Phiri. During the meeting, we discussed the issues of cooperation between Türkiye and Zambia in the field of agriculture," Dicle said in a statement shared on the Turkish Embassy's Facebook page.

Zambia, known for its fertile agricultural land, has been adversely affected by climate change, creating an urgent need for modernized, year-round farming techniques.

Türkiye's expertise in advanced agricultural technology and mechanization presents a strategic opportunity for Zambia to diversify and expand its agricultural sector.





