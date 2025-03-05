Türkiye’s military attache begins duty at embassy in Syrian capital

 Contact Us
Lt. Colonel Hasan Goz has officially started his role as the military attache at the Turkish Embassy in Damascus, marking continued military cooperation between Türkiye and Syria. The Turkish embassy resumed operations in Damascus in December after a 12-year hiatus.

Published March 05,2025
Lt. Colonel Hasan Goz has begun his duties as the military attache at the Turkish Embassy in Damascus, the mission announced on Tuesday.

A statement shared on the embassy's X account confirmed Goz's appointment, emphasizing the ongoing military cooperation between Türkiye and Syria.

"Our military cooperation with brotherly Syria continues intensively," the embassy said.

The Turkish Embassy in Damascus began operations in December following a hiatus of 12 years, as regime leader Bashar al-Assad fled the country and a new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, now the president, took charge.