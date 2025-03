Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday reiterated their determination to work together to further develop cooperation between Ankara and Athens "based on good neighborliness, friendship, and alliance."

The two leaders held a phone call, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also wished Mitsotakis a happy birthday.