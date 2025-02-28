TÜRKIYES RICH NATURAL STONE HERITAGE SHAPES ARCHITECTURE AND CULTURE

Natural stones are essential in everything from architecture and sculptures to accessories and baths. Türkiye is fortunate in this regard as it hosts a rich and unique natural stone heritage. Among Türkiye's underground treasures, natural stones are particularly eye-catching.

For centuries, these stones have added character to many buildings, from palaces and mosques to works of art and city squares.

The crystal white marble of Afyon, the dazzling cherry red of Elazığ, the warm beige tones of Bilecik, and the mystical agate of Tokat are some of the stones that are now being revived across a wide range of fields, from architecture to accessories.

Today, these stones can be found in luxury hotel lobbies, stylish kitchen countertops of modern homes, and elegant landscaping in parks and gardens. Natural stones are not only notable for their aesthetic features but also for their durability and timeless elegance.

So, what are the features of these unique natural stones extracted from all over Türkiye, and how are they used? We spoke to Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kumral, Dean of the Faculty of Mining at Istanbul Technical University.

TÜRKIYE'S GEOLOGY IS COMPLEX

Prof. Dr. Kumral begins by explaining that Türkiye's geology is complex, with many different types of stones and rocks formed over the last billion years. "You can find most of the rock types in Türkiye that exist in the world. Being geologically complex allows for the formation of a variety of minerals in Türkiye," he says.

Prof. Dr. Kumral points out that significant developments have been made in Türkiye's mining and natural stone sectors, particularly in the last 20 years, thanks to technological innovations and increasing demand.

UNIQUE STONES OF TURKIYE

Türkiye has many types of stones, some of which are mined and used. There are also unique stones that are only found in Türkiye, such as the aluminum oxide mineral "diaspor" from Western Anatolia, which is almost as valuable as diamond. It is mined as a crystal and ornamental stone in Western Anatolia. Agates are found in the Western Anatolia and Tokat regions. Türkiye also has rare stones like "oltutasi," formed from the coalification of the Andız tree, which is used for making prayer beads and other decorative items.

ESKIŞEHIR AND SPECIAL STONES

Eskişehir is also rich in natural stones, including meerschaum, blue opal, chalcedony, and tourmaline.

Amber, which is the resin of pine trees, is another unique stone in Türkiye. When this resin turns into a gemstone after millions of years, it becomes amber. Türkiye also possesses more than 70% of the world's boron reserves.

MIMAR SINAN'S KÜFEKI STONE

Türkiye is also rich in marble reserves. Prof. Dr. Kumral notes that Türkiye has a rapidly developing marble sector, especially over the last two decades. "Marble, in general, refers to stones that can be cut and polished. For instance, beige marbles from Burdur and Denizli are internationally accepted. However, the Hereke pudding marble, which is almost depleted today, was used in old mosques, and you can still see it in the columns," he says.

Prof. Dr. Kumral also mentions the "küfeki stone" that Mimar Sinan frequently used. This stone, found near Çatalca in Thrace, is rich in large seashells, volcanic material, and carbonate. Although it is fragile when freshly mined, it becomes incredibly hard and durable after a few months of sun exposure.

THE ORIGIN OF MARBLE

"Marble's English term 'marble' originates from Marmara Island, where the first polished and cut stones were found. Our Marmara Island marbles have been the cornerstone of culture throughout history," says Prof. Dr. Kumral, adding that many of the ancient sculptures in museums are made from white marble, mostly extracted from Marmara Island.

MORE MARBLE SOURCES

Marble resources are not limited to Marmara Island. For example, a special type of marble called "Afyon sugar" or "Afyon violet" is extracted from İncehisar in Afyonkarahisar.

TRAVERTINE AND VOLCANIC STONES

Denizli's travertine is another stone widely used in Türkiye. Historically, it has been used in baths and inns, and today it is used in wall cladding and both wet and dry floors. Elazığ's cherry-colored marble has also been historically significant in various fields.

Prof. Dr. Kumral also mentions pumice stone, which resulted from volcanic eruptions in Türkiye. Pumice is a spongy stone now used in the production of lightweight concrete and other materials. Pumice can be found in Isparta, Kayseri, and Nevşehir.

WIDE USAGE OF TURKISH STONES

Prof. Dr. Kumral concludes by stating that these stones have a wide range of uses, from construction to decoration and sculpture. "In the past, Italian marble was very famous, but now Turkish marbles have surpassed it. We can now cut and polish any stone, create different patterns, and offer them for various purposes," he explains. These minerals also significantly contribute to the economy and can be used in cosmetics, industry, home construction, and even bridges.