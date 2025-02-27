Türkiye 'neutralized' 44 terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria over past week

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Thursday that 44 terrorists were neutralized in military operations in northern Iraq and Syria over the past week.

At a weekly press briefing, ministry spokesman Adm. Zeki Aktürk said the Turkish army remains committed to protecting Türkiye's national security and interests while contributing to global peace and stability.

Noting that the Turkish Armed Forces continue to combat all threats and dangers to the nation, Aktürk said, referring to anti-terrorist operations in cross-border regions: "In the past week alone, 44 terrorists were neutralized. Since Jan. 1, the total number has risen to 452, including 186 in northern Iraq and 266 in northern Syria."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Meanwhile, in the past week, Turkish authorities apprehended 90 people trying to cross the country's borders illegally, including one terrorist, Aktürk said. "Since Jan. 1, the number of people caught attempting to cross our borders illegally has reached 810," he added.

TÜRKİYE'S MILITARY ATTACHE TO SYRIA



The ministry sources also spoke about reports on the situation in Syria, saying: "In order to establish lasting security and stability in Syria, we are working closely with the new administration to strengthen its defense and security capacity."

The sources reaffirmed Türkiye's opposition to all terrorist groups' presence in Syria, including the PKK and the YPG/PYD-also known as SDF-as well as ISIS (Daesh).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian branch.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, and the YPG/PYD has tried to establish a terrorist corridor in Syria, along the Turkish border.

"Our fight against terrorism continues with determination," said the sources. "The work regarding the appointment of a military attache (in Syria) has been completed, and they will take their post as soon as possible. In the coming days, a technical delegation from our ministry is planned to visit Syria to further develop bilateral military ties."

SYRIA-GREEK CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION MEETING



Asked about the new Syrian government's acceptance of a delegation from the Greek Cypriot Administration, the sources objected to the delegation posing as an authority for the whole island, ignoring the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"This attitude of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which has been indifferent to the conflicts and humanitarian drama in Syria for years, using the concepts of international law and good neighborly relations, as if it is the sole representative of the island of Cyprus, is not an acceptable approach."

"The Syrian government has the sole authority to decide whom it engages with. However, our country maintains a special relationship with the new administration in Syria, with exchanges on various future-oriented matters. We believe the Syrian government takes Türkiye's sensitivities into account in such meetings."