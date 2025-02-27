ANY RESHAPING OF EUROPES SECURITY ARCHITECTURE NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT TÜRKIYE: FOREIGN MINISTER

Any reshaping of Europe's security architecture not possible without Türkiye: Foreign minister

Türkiye is essential to any reform in the European security architecture, the Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday.

Addressing a joint news conference with his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in the capital Ankara, Hakan Fidan said: "If the European security architecture is to be reshaped, it cannot be done without Türkiye. A security architecture that excludes Türkiye is not very realistic."

Highlighting that European leaders are engaged in serious negotiations both with the US and among themselves about the changing dynamics, Fidan referenced French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to Washington.

He said European leaders might convene on March 1-2 for a meeting on Europe's security and Ukraine.

"On one hand, steps are being taken to end the war in Ukraine, while on the other, we see European countries making efforts to establish a broad consultation mechanism among themselves. So, what will the European security architecture look like in the future? We see that the European security architecture without NATO is already being raised and discussed by European leaders," Fidan said.



US STANCE ON UKRAINE



About the change in US stance and policy over the Ukraine war, the Turkish foreign minister said: "We understand that they are trying to find a basis for an agreement on reimbursement of the expenses they incurred in Ukraine."

US President Donald Trump has advanced negotiations with Russia to improve relations and end the Ukraine conflict, in contrast to the administration of Joe Biden, which led a western effort to isolate Russia through sanctions and aided Ukraine.

Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's scheduled visit to Washington on Friday, Fidan said he believes an agreement will be finalized during the visit.

"What kind of assurances will be secured in return is also being discussed, as far as we understand," he added.

Fidan said Ukrainians are requesting some practical, concrete, military support and guarantees, especially from the US in the event of a ceasefire and peace agreement.























