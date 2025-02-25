ISTANBUL AIRPORT IN 2024 CLAIMED CROWN OF EUROPES BUSIEST AIR CARGO HUB

Istanbul Airport in 2024 claimed crown of Europe's busiest air cargo hub

Türkiye's Istanbul Airport become Europe's busiest air cargo center last year, according to Airports International Council (ACI) Europe's 2024 Annual Traffic Report released on Tuesday.

Istanbul Airport handled 1.97 million tons of cargo last year, jumping nearly 40% from 2023.

"iGA Istanbul Airport is Europe's Busiest Air Cargo Hub," said the airport's official X account.

"According to ACI Europe's 2024 Annual Traffic Report, we are now Europe's busiest air cargo airport, handling 1.97 million tons of cargo-an impressive 39.6% increase from the previous year," it added.

Istanbul Airport handled about 80 million passengers in 2024, making it the largest and second-busiest airport in Europe, according to State Airports General Directorate (DHMI) data.