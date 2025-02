Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iyawa met in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

No further details on the meeting were provided.

On Thursday, Fidan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares and Irish counterpart Simon Harris on the margins of the G20 meeting.