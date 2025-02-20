TÜRKIYES TRANSPORT TRIPS TO SYRIA TO DOUBLE IN 2025

The number of transport trips from Türkiye to Syria is expected to double this year, up from 189,000 trips recorded last year, a sector representative told Anadolu.

Serafettin Araz, chairman of the Turkish International Transporters' Association (UND), stated that future stability in Syria would facilitate this increase in transport activity.

He noted that Syria accounted for 10% of Türkiye's total 2.1 million transport trips last year, with its share rising 11% annually in 2024, reaching a trade value of $2 billion.

"We want to be able to transport Turkish goods directly into Syria to their destinations instead of taking them to border gates — we are waiting for the return of the Free Trade Agreement that was made before the civil war, as Turkish officials are negotiating on the matter," he said.

"Syria needs to be rebuilt, and we estimate that Türkiye's transported goods to Syria will increase the activities in the region and create a serious momentum for both Türkiye and Syria," he added.

Araz emphasized that Türkiye has consistently maintained trade relations with its neighbors, including Syria and Iraq, and expects exports to Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan to rise alongside Syria's stabilization.

He also pointed out that European cargo transport to Gulf countries via Syria is likely to increase as the situation stabilizes.

Araz underscored Türkiye's strategic geopolitical position in global trade, particularly amid the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.

"We expect Türkiye's transit transports and trade to increase, and I think this will be with all of Europe and Asia," he said.





