Turkish, Irish foreign ministers meet on sidelines of G20

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Harris evaluated bilateral issues as well as relations between Türkiye and the EU.

The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in war-torn Gaza and efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They also discussed the issue of European security amid developments in the Ukraine-Russia war.