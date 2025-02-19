Türkiye’s short-term external debt stands at $172.3B at end of December

Türkiye's short-term external debt reached $172.3 billion at the end of December, marking a rise of 0.4% compared to November 2024, the country's Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The banks' short-term external debt fell 0.7% to $74.3 billion and the short-term external debt of other sectors rose 3.9% to $63.2 billion over the same period.

Short-term foreign exchange loans Turkish banks took from abroad decreased 1.6% to $16.8 billion, while foreign exchange deposits of non-residents in resident banks declined 0.4% to $18.7 billion.

Trade credits linked to imports by other sectors rose 4.4% to $54.7 billion, the data showed.

The currency breakdown of the debt stock was 48.3% US dollars, 19.6% euros, 16.4% Turkish liras, and 15.7% other currencies.

"On a remaining maturity basis, including external debt within one year, Türkiye's short-term external debt stock totaled $221.3 billion," the bank said.