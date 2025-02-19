Turkish defense industry agency head meets UAE president at defense expo

The head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat on Wednesday met with the president of the United Arab Emirates at the IDEX 2025 defense expo in Abu Dhabi.

Türkiye's Haluk Görgün met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and separately with Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar.

Al Nahyan also visited the stand of Turkish defense firm Roketsan at the event, where he discussed Türkiye-UAE ties, strategic partnerships, and defense industry cooperation with Görgün.

Tilvar also met with Görgün at the Defense Industry Presidency's stand to discuss defense collaboration between Türkiye and Romania, joint projects, and regional security.