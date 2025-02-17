Turkish communications director slams The Economist for distorting facts about legal cases in Türkiye

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun criticized The Economist magazine Sunday for distorting facts about ongoing legal cases in the country.

"For months, The Economist, which has remained silent in the face of the brutal massacres and genocidal terrorism carried out by Israel in front of the eyes of the world, today had the audacity to target our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, by distorting some ongoing cases and investigations conducted by Türkiye's independent judiciary," he said on X.

"There is no lesson to be learned from this publication, which, by disregarding universal legal principles, unconditionally supports Israel and fails to offer a single criticism of Western states that try to silence those who defend the legitimate rights of the oppressed Palestinian people. But there is much to take as a warning," Altun said.

"This initiative, which specifically targets Türkiye's globally successful TV series industry and aims to set the stage for a political operation, is a new version of the global conspiracies against Türkiye."

However, under the leadership of President Erdoğan, "we continue to walk with firm steps towards our goal of a great and powerful Türkiye, regardless of these dirty games!" he added.