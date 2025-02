A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Türkiye's eastern province of Bingol late Saturday, the country's disaster agency said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck the Yedisu district of the province at 2.24 a.m. local time (1134GMT). It had a depth of 12.79 kilometers (7.97 miles).

No damage or casualties were immediately reported.