Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss situation in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Friday discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed the situation in Palestine and the latest developments in Gaza, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The death toll from Israel's genocidal onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 48,222, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





