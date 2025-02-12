Turkish President Erdogan welcomed by Indonesian counterpart with official ceremony

turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed Wednesday in an official ceremony by his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the city of Bogor, where he is on an official visit.

At the start of the second leg of his three-stop Asia tour, Erdoğan's official vehicle was escorted by cavalry units at the Bogor Presidential Palace to the building's entrance, where Subianto welcomed him.

Erdoğan signed the guest book at the palace before moving on to a one-on-one meeting with Subianto.

The two leaders will be co-chairing the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between the two countries before attending a signing ceremony for agreements and holding a joint news conference.

The Turkish president will also attend an official dinner and participate in a Türkiye-Indonesia business forum.

His presidential entourage includes first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

On Sunday, Erdoğan embarked on a four-day visit covering Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.





