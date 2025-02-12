Turkish air-to-air missile Gökdoğan successfully test-fired, hit target with pinpoint accuracy

Türkiye's first locally designed and produced beyond-visibility air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) Gökdoğan was successfully test-fired and hit a target with pinpoint accuracy, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on Wednesday.

"Gökdoğan, the first domestic and national air-to-air beyond-line-of-sight missile of our country, hit the target aircraft with a direct hit in the firing test. National Technology Move for fully independent Türkiye in critical technologies," Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced on X, sharing a video of the firing test of Gökdoğan.

Gökdoğan is an air-to-air missile developed by Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK). It is a part of the medium-range and beyond-line-of-sight active radar seeker missile family, Göktuğ.

The missile was designed from 2013 to 2024.

"Air-to-air missile capability is one of the most important elements of air dominance and deterrence. Gökdoğan is a strategic step that strengthens our local and national power in this field," Haluk Görgün, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat, said on X.

"I congratulate all our institutions, engineers, and industry, especially TÜBİTAK's SAGE (Defense Industries Research and Development Institute), who contributed to this success," he added.