Türkiye determined to boost balanced trade with Malaysia: Turkish trade minister

Türkiye will continue to fully support all initiatives aimed at ensuring a balanced increase in trade with Malaysia, Türkiye's largest ASEAN trading partner, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on Tuesday.

"As part of our visit to Malaysia, we held the Türkiye-Malaysia Business Forum, attended by our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," he said on X.

Stating that the forum was organized in Putrajaya in cooperation with the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (NCCIM) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK), Bolat said that cooperation areas and investment opportunities were discussed with business people.

"The commitment and support demonstrated by our president and Prime Minister Ibrahim in achieving the goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $10 billion will serve as a guiding framework for diversifying cooperation areas and enhancing mutual investments," he added.

"We are also pleased that the cooperation protocols signed today between Turkish and Malaysian companies will contribute to the development of our partnership in various sectors."

In 2023, Türkiye's exports to Malaysia totaled $490 million while its imports from Malaysia reached $4.14 billion, according to data from UN Comtrade.