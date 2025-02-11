Turkish president gives Togg electric SUV to Malaysian premier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday presented a model of the Turkish homegrown electric vehicle Togg to Anwar Ibrahim, the Malaysian premier.

At the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia's administrative capital, Erdoğan gave Ibrahim the T10X model Togg SUV.

The two leaders examined the SUV's white exterior-inspired by Türkiye's famed Pamukkale thermal springs-outside the office.

Erdoğan accompanied Anwar, who sat behind the wheel, for a drive. Children holding Turkish and Malaysian flags during the ceremony had their pictures taken with the two leaders.

Malaysia is part of Erdoğan's three-nation Asia-Pacific tour this week.