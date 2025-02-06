Türkiye tops list of Russian tourists' 2024 destinations

Türkiye topped the list of Russian tourists' destinations in 2024, according to data released Thursday by Russia's Association of Tour Operators.

Well over one-third of Russian tourists, fully 38.5%, chose to travel to Türkiye in 2024.

Türkiye was followed by the United Arab Emirates with an 11.4% share, China with 10.9%, Thailand with 10%, and Egypt with 8.5%.

The number of Russian tourists who traveled to Türkiye last year rose to 6.7 million, up 6.3% from 2023.

The total number of Russian tourists traveling abroad also climbed to 17.4 million last year, shooting up 15.4% from the previous year.















