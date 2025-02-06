Turkish Defense Ministry slams plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza

The Turkish National Defense Ministry on Thursday made clear its opposition to any plans that aim to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

At a weekly press conference, a ministry spokesperson said it was "completely opposed to the exile, displacement, or expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza."

"Israel, through its annexation policies that aim to displace Palestinians from their lands, is also denying the right of Palestinian refugees to return," the spokesperson added.

The ministry also said that "in line with the new Syrian government's requests, a roadmap with concrete goals is being drawn up to bolster the capacities of the Syrian army."



