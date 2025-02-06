Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks over $21M international sales deal

Turkish defense giant Aselsan on Thursday said it inked an international sales deal worth $21.3 million with a client operating in the Middle East and Africa region.

The deal includes exports of military communication systems, the firm said in a statement posted on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP). The name of the client was not given.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975, and has grown to be one of the country's largest defense firms, ranking among the top 100 in its field worldwide.