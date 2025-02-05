Turkish FM Fidan warns world is heading toward a law of the jungle

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling it "unacceptable," adding that even considering it is wrong.

Speaking at Anadolu's Editors' Desk in the capital Ankara, Fidan said Türkiye opposes all initiatives that seek to exclude the people of Gaza from the equation in the region, reaffirming its commitment to Palestinian rights.

Fidan said the ceasefire in Gaza appeared to be holding for now but warned of obstacles to humanitarian aid delivery. "There are issues with the transfer of essential supplies such as shelters, heavy machinery, and qualified humanitarian aid necessary to rebuild lives in Gaza," he noted.

He expressed concern that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may resume the military operations in Gaza once the hostage situation has been resolved. "We need to assess what kind of stance and sanctions the guarantor countries can take in response," he said, emphasizing that the US is the only nation capable of exerting pressure on Israel.

The Turkish foreign minister reiterated that the evacuation of Gaza and the forced displacement of Palestinians are unacceptable, stressing that regional countries share this view. He recalled how the Palestinian issue began with the expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland and the subsequent settlement of Israelis in their place.

Regarding Türkiye-Israel relations, Fidan said Türkiye's position is clear. "Our stance here is clear. When we took a stance, we took this stance for a purpose. It was our reaction. Because we stand against your genocide with the methods we can," he asserted, adding that positive steps by Israel could lead to a corresponding reaction from Türkiye.

He warned that the world is shifting toward a "law of the jungle," where no one considers the needs of others and applies the philosophy of "might makes right."

Trump triggered an uproar by suggesting that Palestinians in Gaza should be relocated to Jordan and Egypt, calling the enclave a "demolition site" after Israel's devastating war. His proposal, however, has been firmly rejected by Amman and Cairo.

On Tuesday, Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US "will take over" Gaza after relocating Palestinians elsewhere.

Fidan also underscored the importance of unity among Palestinian factions, highlighting the need for all political groups representing Palestinians to come together under a common framework. He said this would make it easier for countries like Türkiye, which supports them, to assist in resolving their issues, acknowledging that internal divisions remain a challenge.

He noted that several regional and international actors, including Algeria, have made significant efforts to reconcile Hamas and Fatah but highlighted that it is a multi-layered issue.

- Türkiye-US relations, CAATSA sanctions

Fidan criticized the US Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions, describing them as incompatible with alliance principles.

"Our views on CAATSA are clear; it is an attitude that does not befit an alliance relationship. It does not befit an alliance relationship to subject Türkiye to this kind of sanction through a law passed in the US. First of all, this needs to be removed," he asserted.

He highlighted the range of topics to be discussed with the new US administration, including trade, technology, defense, and regional issues. Türkiye aims to advance cooperation in these areas, he said.

- Relations with EU

Fidan said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's re-election was discussed during her meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with both sides showing willingness to resolve existing issues.

He also recalled hosting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Türkiye, stressing the importance of EU institutions strengthening cooperation with Ankara. However, he noted that despite broad agreement on defining and addressing problems, the EU's decision-making process, which relies on consensus, poses obstacles.

He pointed out that some EU member states continue to block progress in Türkiye-EU relations. "Previously, larger EU nations would lead the effort to persuade smaller states. "We now see little effort in that direction," he said.



The minister noted that while there is a significant change in the approach of European countries towards Türkiye, this shift has not been reflected at the EU level.

He criticized the influence of certain EU members, such as the Greek Cypriot Administration, in obstructing progress.

He also pointed to a systemic change under Trump's leadership, where the US is unwilling to bear the cost of Europe's security and political shortcomings. "We foresaw this shift and tried to warn them," he said, adding that the EU must acknowledge Türkiye's importance.

Regarding Türkiye-Greece relations, Fidan emphasized the need for dialogue and negotiation to resolve disputes while avoiding provocative actions. He noted that Turkish-Greek tensions often serve as an easy political tool in Greek domestic politics.

He also confirmed that Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are set to meet in April.