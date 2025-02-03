2 more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Two more PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country's southeast, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists fled PKK shelters in northern Iraq and surrendered to a police station at the Habur border gate in Sirnak's Silopi district, the ministry said in a statement.

"The only way out for terrorists is to surrender to Turkish justice," the ministry added.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, near the Turkish borders, to plot attacks on Turkish soil.

In recent years, Türkiye has noted its success in defeating the terrorist PKK at home and abroad, also pointed to a rising number of PKK members abandoning the terror group and surrendering to Turkish forces. Such defectors may benefit from Türkiye's penitence law.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





