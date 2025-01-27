Turkish authorities arrest 197 suspected drug dealers in Istanbul

Turkish authorities on Monday arrested 197 suspects accused of drug dealing, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"In the Narkokapan-10 operation held in Istanbul against individuals involved in drug and stimulant drug trafficking, 213 suspected drug dealers were caught and 197 arrested," Yerlikaya said in a post on X.

The operation, coordinated by the Istanbul police narcotics department, involved the seizure of 25 kilograms (around 55 pounds) of marijuana, 1,260 narcotic pills, and various other narcotics, as well as unlicensed guns.

Yerlikaya said legal procedures for other suspects were ongoing.