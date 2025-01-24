Türkiye, Syria agree to talks to revive free trade pact

Ankara and Damascus' new government have agreed to begin negotiations to revive a free trade agreement which was suspended due to the 13-year civil war in Syria, Türkiye's Trade Ministry announced on Friday.

"In the new era that began with the fall of the old regime in Syria and the liberation of the Syrian people on Dec. 8, 2024, great progress is being made in Turkish-Syrian relations," the ministry said in a statement, referring to December's dramatic fall of the Assad regime.

"In this framework, a new era has begun in foreign trade relations between Syria and Türkiye, which is Syria's largest trading partner."

A delegation of Türkiye's Trade Ministry met on Thursday in Damascus with Syrian Trade and Consumer Protection Minister Maher Khalil al-Hasan, Land and Maritime Borders Authority head Qutayba Bedouin, and Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmad Duhan, according to the statement.

A roadmap for economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Syria was sketched out during this meeting.

The roadmap includes issues such as resuming negotiations to revive the free trade pact, improving economic and trade cooperation, rebuilding Syria, and collaborating at border crossings and customs.

There will also be negotiations to revise customs duties, which the new Syrian authorities decided to apply equally at all border gates on the Syrian side starting this January, for certain products.









