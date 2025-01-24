Around 115,460 firms established in Türkiye last year

Some 115,460 firms were established in Türkiye in 2024, down 10.2% on a yearly basis, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) revealed on Friday.

In 2024, 31,416 were liquidated, up 21.4% year-on-year, TOBB's figures showed.

Last year, 7,639 firms were established with foreign partners in Türkiye.

During December alone, the number of newly established companies was at 12,659, up by 1.1% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, 7,555 companies were liquidated in December, up 26.9% year-on-year.

In December, 578 firms were established with foreign partners in the country.





