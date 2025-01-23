TÜRKIYES NARKOKAPAN-9 OPERATION SEIZES 1 TON OF DRUGS, ARRESTS 2,795 SUSPECTS

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 2,795 suspects were arrested and over 1 ton of drugs, including 13,835,786 drug pills, were seized during the "Narkokapan-9" operation conducted across 77 provinces. In a social media post, Yerlikaya shared details of the operation, which included cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

He stated that the operation led to the confiscation of 1 ton and 50 kilograms of drugs and nearly 14 million pills. "2,795 suspects were caught. We are present on every street, every corner, and every intersection! We will not allow drug dealers to operate. We won't let them darken our children's future, and we won't allow it in the future," he said.

The operation, coordinated by the General Prosecutor's Office and the Narcotic Crimes Department of the General Directorate of Security, involved 4,192 teams, 10,480 personnel, 47 aircraft, and 98 narcotic detection dogs. Yerlikaya also congratulated the Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office and the police involved in the operation.