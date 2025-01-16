Türkiye to continue supporting Palestinians in every field: Foreign minister

Türkiye will continue to support Palestinians in every field, including facilitating the urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday, according to the diplomatic sources.

In phone calls with Hamas Shura Council Chairman Mohammed Ismail Darwish and members of the Hamas Political Bureau, Fidan also wished that the Gaza cease-fire deal between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel would be beneficial for all.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman announced the success of mediators in reaching a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting that its implementation will begin this Sunday.