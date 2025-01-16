Türkiye hopes Gaza cease-fire deal opens door to lasting peace: President Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes the Gaza cease-fire deal will open the door to lasting peace and stability for 'our Palestinian brothers, and sisters,' as well as for the region and all humanity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Gazans, and mobilize all means to help Gaza heal and get back on its feet, Erdoğan stated on X, noting that Türkiye welcomes the cease-fire deal between the Palestinian Group Hamas and Israel.

"We salute the heroic people and valiant sons and daughters of Gaza who courageously defend their land and freedoms in the face of Israel's unlawful and inhumane attacks," he noted.

Türkiye has never left its "Palestinian brothers and sisters" alone in their struggle against oppression and oppressors, Erdoğan added.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman announced the success of mediators in reaching a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting that its implementation will begin this Sunday.