Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh for a meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan greeted Dbeibeh at the entrance of the Presidential Complex.

The two leaders then took a souvenir photo in front of the Turkish and Libyan flags.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization, also attended the closed-door meeting.

No further details of the meeting have yet been disclosed.