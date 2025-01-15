TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN RECEIVES FOREIGN MINISTER OF SYRIAS NEW ADMINISTRATION FOR TALKS

 Contact Us
Turkish President Erdoğan receives foreign minister of Syria's new administration for talks

Published January 15,2025
(AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received the foreign minister of the new administration in Syria, Asaad al-Shaibani, for talks, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Shaibani at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.