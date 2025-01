Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday extended his condolences on the death of Türkiye's chief rabbi, Ishak Haleva.

Erdoğan expressed his sorrow and conveyed his condolences to Erol Kohen and Ishak Ibrahimzadeh, co-chairs of the Turkish Jewish community, over phone.

Haleva was born in Istanbul in 1940 and had been serving as the country's chief rabbi since 2002. He passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.