Turkish, Slovenian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon in the capital Ankara on Monday.

No details of the meeting were disclosed as yet.

Additionally, Fajon inaugurated the exhibition "The Marie Curies of the Mediterranean" at Middle East Technical University in Ankara, one of the country's top state universities.

During her two-day visit, Fajon is also scheduled to meet Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and attend the 9th Türkiye-Slovenia Joint Economic Commission session with Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak.

Türkiye recognized Slovenia on Feb. 6, 1992, shortly after its independence in 1991. Embassies were established in the capitals Ljubljana in 1993 and Ankara in 1996. A strategic partnership declaration in 2011 further enhanced ties, leading to expanded cooperation across various sectors.